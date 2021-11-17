SPOKANE - A state appeals court has upheld an attempted murder conviction against an Okanogan County man who shot at another man in 2016 near Brewster.
Mark Reynolds Worth was convicted during a 2019 trial of first-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
In September 2016, Worth was driving alongside Gebbers Farms CEO Cass Gebbers down the Old Highway 97. Gebbers recognized the car belonging to Worth as Worth had reportedly followed him before, according to court records.
Gebbers was on the phone with his son when Worth opened fire on Gebbers. Gebbers was not struck but was injured by broken glass. He drove to the police department and was taken to the hospital.
Worth appealed his convictions, claiming their were conflicts in testimony at trial and and insufficient evidence. A state appeals court disagreed and affirmed his convictions.
“The evidence, viewed in the light most favorable by the state, supported the convictions of drive-by shooting and attempted murder,” the court wrote. “That is, any rational jury would have been able to conclude that the state proved those crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.”