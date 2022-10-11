The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is soliciting public comment on a proposed rule that would prohibit visitors from bringing domestic sheep or goats onto wildlife area units managed by WDFW.
The proposed rule aims to reduce the risk of transmission of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi), a type of bacteria that causes pneumonia and can be deadly to bighorn sheep. Past pneumonia outbreaks among bighorn sheep in have been linked to contact between wild sheep and domestic sheep or goats, which carry Movi but are unaffected by the bacteria.
The proposed rule would apply to select wildlife area units of Asotin Creek, Chelan, Chief Joseph, Colockum, Columbia Basin, L.T. Murray, Oak Creek, Scotch Creek, Sinlahekin, Wells, Wenas, and W.T. Wooten wildlife areas.
"We want to protect wild sheep while preserving opportunities for people who enjoy hiking and hunting with pack goats," said Joel Sisolak, WDFW lands planning, recreation and outreach section manager. "We are proposing a targeted approach to ensure those opportunities remain available in other parts of the state."
The public is invited to comment on the proposed rule by submitting written comments at publicinput.com/SheepAndGoats102, via email, or by mail to WDFW's Wildlife Program: PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504. WDFW will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30.
The public is also invited to attend a virtual hearing, scheduled for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in which WDFW Director Kelly Susewind will hear feedback and decide on the proposed rule. Respondents who wish to have their comments incorporated into the Dec. 1 meeting presentation should submit their comments by 8 a.m. Nov. 23.
More information about the proposed rule is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development.