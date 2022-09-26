Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday.
The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
“This is incredibly important work,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “The projects will help restore salmon across the state. That means more salmon for our endangered orcas, more jobs for people and industries that rely on salmon and improved habitat that can better protect us from floods and the effects of climate change.”
The following list details the sum of money awarded to each project by county and describes the intent of each salmon recovery project:
Chelan County
Chelan County:
Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Grant
Award: $750,000
Restoring Lower Peshastin Creek
The Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will use this grant to increase habitat quality and quantity in the lower 0.3 mile of Peshastin Creek, to its confluence with the Wenatchee River. Cascade Fisheries will increase stream complexity by creating a 1,200-foot side channel and numerous pools, which will improve spawning and rearing habitat for juvenile fish. Cascade Fisheries also will place 100 large pieces of wood, including tree root wads and logs, and replant the restoration site with native vegetation. Adding wood to a creek creates places for fish to rest, feed, and hide from predators. It also slows the water, which reduces erosion and allows small rocks to settle to the bottom, creating areas for fish to spawn. Finally, the wood changes the flow of the water, creating riffles and pools, which give fish more varied habitat. Planting trees and bushes along the creek banks helps shade the water, keeping it cool for fish. The plants also drop branches and leaves into the water, which provide food for the insects that fish eat. Finally, the roots of the plants help keep soil from entering the water, where it can smother fish spawning gravel. This work will ensure Peshastin Creek remains a cold-water refugia for fish. The work also will increase the length of the creek’s primary channel 200 feet, reduce its slope, and expand the floodplain by 3.4 acres. Peshastin Creek averages 2 degrees Celsius cooler than the Wenatchee River, making it one of only a few cold-water tributaries in the lower Wenatchee River and providing important cool water for migrating salmonids. The creek is used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as Salmon Recovery Grants Awarded 2022 4 endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead trout, which is a species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. Cascade Fisheries will contribute $350,000 in a local grant from the Bonneville Power Administration Programmatic.
Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Grant
Awarded: $150,122
Surveying Upper Columbia River Basins
The Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will use this grant to collect habitat data in the Methow, Entiat, and Wenatchee River basins. The data will identify priority stream reaches and restoration concepts that will have the greatest biological benefit. These reaches include spawning and rearing habitat for upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and for steelhead and bull trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. The Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will contribute $53,840 in a local grant from the Rock Island HCP Plan Species Account Fund.
Cascadia Conservation District Grant
Awarded: $198,230
Increasing Flow and Cooling Water in Entiat River Tributaries
The Cascadia Conservation District will use this grant to install 190 small wood structures that mimic beaver dams along 4 miles of Potato, Mud, and Stormy Creeks, which are tributaries to the Entiat River. The wood structures will slow the water during spring peak flows and create pools in the small tributaries, allowing a steady release of water throughout the year. The dams create small reservoirs and increase the availability of water on the floodplain, which supports growth of trees and shrubs, which later shade the water, cooling it for fish. The project is part of a larger project to increase the amount of water flowing in the creeks in the summer and to cool the water. The creeks are used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead trout, which is a species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. The Cascadia Conservation District will contribute $212,535 in a local grant from the Rocky Reach HCP Plan Species Account Fund, a federal grant, and donated equipment.
Chelan County Grant
Awarded: $135,000
Designing Restoration of Peshastin Creek The Chelan County Natural Resources Department will use this grant to evaluate a half-mile of the Peshastin Creek and its floodplain wetland complexes to develop a restoration plan about 3.5 miles upstream of its confluence with the Wenatchee River. The restoration will target Salmon Recovery Grants Awarded 2022 5 improving in-stream conditions and reconnecting the floodplain by creating side-channel inlets to the existing, low elevation, off-channel floodplain. These actions will create places for juvenile fish to rest during high water flows in the spring and rearing habitat in the winter. Work will include talking with landowners, evaluating the site, developing and analyzing restoration strategies, preparing conceptual and preliminary designs, collecting onsite data, compiling existing data, and completing hydraulic modeling and an opportunities and constraints analysis. The river is used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead and bull trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act.
Chelan County Grant
Awarded: $128,500
Designing Restoration of the Entiat River The Chelan County Natural Resources Department will use this grant to design a restoration project in the Entiat River, about 4.5 miles upstream of its confluence with the Columbia River. This section of the river is suffering from rising water temperatures and too much sediment, which decrease the survival rate of salmon eggs. The restoration project will include planting the riverbanks to shade the water, keeping it cool for fish, and placing logjams in the river to slow the water and reduce erosion. The river is used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead, which is a species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. Chelan County will contribute $22,750 in another state grant.
Chelan County Grant
Awarded: $136,107
Designing Restoration of the Lower Chiwawa River
The Chelan County Natural Resources Department will use this grant to design restoration projects in 1.25 miles of the lower Chiwawa River. The County will prepare conceptual and preliminary designs, conduct studies to support permit applications, and complete environmental compliance tasks. The future project will place boulders and logjams in the river to increase the types of habitat in the river, build side-channel habitat, consolidate streamside dispersed camping sites, and decommission about 1,000 feet of forest roads, all intended to stabilize the riverbanks, reduce erosion, and encourage growth of riverbank plants and trees. The river is used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead and bull trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. Chelan County will contribute $24,725 in a federal grant.
Chelan County Grant
Awarded: $99,021
Designing Restoration of the Upper Peshastin Creek
The Chelan County Natural Resources Department will use this grant to design treatments to reduce the impact of dirt roads in the upper Peshastin Creek watershed and develop conceptual designs for 3.6 miles of Middle and North Shaser Creeks, Scotty Creek, and upper Peshastin Creek. Peshastin Creek provides important habitat for wild steelhead and often has the most steelhead returning to spawn of any stream in the Wenatchee River watershed. This design effort will address the severe degradation to spawning and rearing habitat caused by logging, roads, and mining. Designs will promote increasing habitat complexity, connecting floodplains, supporting growth of trees and plants along the banks, and retaining the trees and logs that fall into the creek. Work will include reviewing road and creek habitat data, conducting field surveys, modeling, analyzing alternatives, developing conceptual designs, and reaching out to stakeholders. The creeks are used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead and bull trout, which are a species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. Chelan County will contribute $17,475.
Chelan County Grant
Awarded: $63,750
Designing Restoration of the Upper Wenatchee River
The Chelan County Natural Resources Department will use this grant during 2 years to evaluate a mile of the upper Wenatchee River and its floodplain wetland complexes to develop a restoration plan. The restoration will target increasing the quantity and quality of off-channel rearing habitat and places where fish can rest during high flows. Work will include engaging with landowners, developing and analyzing restoration strategies, preparing conceptual designs, collecting and compiling site data, and completing hydraulic modeling and an opportunities and constraints analysis. The river is used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead, which is a species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. Chelan County will contribute $11,250 via a local grant from the Rock Island HCP Plan Species Account Fund.
Chelan County Grant
Awarded: $661,757
Restoring Side-Channel Habitat in Peshastin Creek
The Chelan County Natural Resources Department will use this grant to improve the Peshastin River’s off-channel habitat by creating multiple side channels that will be accessible to fish at various water levels. The County will build a half-mile of side-channel habitats and place large woody materials there. In addition, the County will add boulders to the river and plant about Salmon Recovery Grants Awarded 2022 7 3,000 native shrubs and trees. Adding boulders and woody materials, such as tree root wads and logs, to a river creates places for fish to rest, feed, and hide from predators, and helps slow the river, creating areas for salmon to spawn. Planting trees and bushes along the creekbank helps shade the water, keeping it cool for fish and other organisms. The plants also drop branches and leaves into the water, which provide food for the insects that salmon eat. Finally, the roots of the plants help keep soil from entering the water, where it can smother fish spawning gravel. The work will include preparing permit applications and construction-ready designs. The project will better connect about 9 acres of floodplain. The river is used by upper Columbia River Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead trout, which is a species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. Chelan County will contribute $146,000 in a federal grant.
Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation Conserving Land on the Upper Wenatchee River Grant
Awarded: $67,500
The Yakama Nation will use this grant to buy and conserve nearly 5 acres of wetland and forest at the outlet of the largest oxbow in the upper Wenatchee River, which has the potential to provide key rearing habitat for juvenile fish. The land is next to property owned by the Yakama Nation and U.S. Forest Service. Future restoration proposals will restore floodplain connectivity and increase off-channel habitat to improve spawning and rearing habitat. The river is used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead and bull trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. The Yakama Nation will contribute $13,000 in and staff labor and donations of services.
Kittitas County
Kittitas Conservation Trust Grant
Awarded: $940,178
Conserving a Yakima River Reach in Thorp
The Kittitas Conservation Trust will use this grant to buy 235 acres, including more than a mile of Yakima River waterfront, in Thorp. The land includes riverbank forests, woodlands, shrub steppe, and wetlands. This conservation effort will protect habitats and migration corridors for bull and steelhead trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act, as well as for Chinook and coho salmon, and rainbow and cutthroat trout. After the purchase of the land, the Kittitas Conservation T rust will consider restoration projects that will reverse some of the human-built changes that disconnected the river from its historic floodplain. The Kittitas Conservation Trust will contribute $175,000 in another state grant.
Kittitas Conservation Trust Grant
Awarded: $147,009
Designing a Levee Setback and Habitat Restoration at Hanson Ponds
The Kittitas Conservation Trust will use this grant to develop conceptual designs for a project to improve the quantity and quality of off-channel rearing and spawning habitat at the Cle Elumowned gravel pits now called Hanson Ponds, and move levees separating them from the Yakima River. The levees constrict the floodplain, and the ponds provide poor off-channel habitat for young salmon. The project being designed is expected to improve nearly 82 acres of habitat along nearly 2.5 miles of the Yakima River and its off channels, restore floodplain function, protect a regional sewer outfall and Interstate 90 infrastructure, and increase recreational Salmon Recovery Grants Awarded 2022 24 opportunities by expanding hiking, nature viewing, and fishing opportunities. The river is used by steelhead and bull trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by Chinook and coho salmon and cutthroat and rainbow trout. The Kittitas Conservation Trust will contribute $25,963 in a state grant.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Grant
Awarded: $31,304
Assessing Cabin Creek
The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, in partnership with the Kittitas Conservation Trust, will use this grant to complete an assessment to identify potential restoration opportunities in the Cabin Creek watershed. They will develop a full understanding of impacts of past human activities, historic and existing geomorphic and hydrologic conditions, the landslide risk and activity, and the historical channel migration, bank erosion, channel incision, and floodplain connectivity. They also will identify how the drainage and degraded channel conditions impact water flows. They will focus on areas identified as having high restoration potential and known fish passage impediments. The creek is used by steelhead trout, which is a species listed as threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by Chinook salmon. The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will contribute $15,000 in staff labor.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Grant
Awarded: $98,800
Designing Fish Passage in Whiskey Creek
The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will use this grant to complete final designs to improve fish passage in the Whiskey Creek sub-basin of Mercer Creek. Whiskey Creek is managed as a distributary of Wilson/Naneum Creeks. Wilson and Naneum Creeks are bifurcated about a mile downstream of their confluence, with half of the irrigation-season flow turned down each channel. Whiskey Creek lacks flow late in the irrigation season but may provide one of the best upstream migration corridors for steelhead through the Ellensburg Reach and on up into the forested Naneum Creek watershed. Restoring passage to the Naneum headwaters is a priority for steelhead recovery in the Yakima River basin The creek is used by steelhead trout, which is a species listed as threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by Chinook salmon.
Trout Unlimited, Inc. Grant
Awarded: $199,298
Designing Pipelines to Increase Water in Swauk Creek
Trout Unlimited will use this grant to design pipelines that will increase water flow in up to 3 miles of Swauk Creek. The creek, a tributary to the Yakima River, provides critical habitat for steelhead and bull trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act, and important spawning and rearing habitat for Chinook and coho salmon, rainbow and westslope cutthroat trout, and Pacific lamprey. Currently, an irrigation pipeline delivers water about 1.6 miles upstream in Swauk Creek to a ranch, but the pipe lacks capacity to carry more water to help stream flows. Trout Unlimited will develop preliminary design for pipelines to convey up to 15 cubic feet per second from the Kittitas Reclamation District upstream 1.6 miles in Swauk Creek and conceptual designs for pipelines to convey flows of up to 10 cubic feet per second from 1.6 to 3 miles upstream. The designs will increase the amount of water in Swauk Creek while ensuring water users their full water amount. Once built, the pipelines will restore flows to Swauk Creek and cool its water to improve passage and rearing habitat.
Trout Unlimited, Inc. Grant
Awarded: $36,212
Improving Habitat in Little Creek
Trout Unlimited will use this grant to design and place 10 log structures in the lower reaches of Little Creek to improve habitat for young fish. Adding wood structures to a creek creates places for fish to rest, feed, and hide from predators. It also slows the water, which reduces erosion and allows small rocks to settle to the bottom, creating areas for salmon to spawn. Finally, they change the flow of the water, creating riffles and pools, which give salmon more varied habitat. The creek is used by steelhead and bull trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by Chinook and coho salmon. Trout Unlimited will contribute $7,000 in a federal grant.
Okanogan County
Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation Reconnecting Twisp River Floodplain Grant
Awarded: $402,376
The Yakima Nation will use this grant to reconnect a 1,000-foot-long relict side channel of the Twisp River with an oxbow channel, create a 2,400-foot perennial side channel. The Yakama Nation also will adding large woody materials, such as logs, root wads, and logjams to the river. Adding woody materials to a river creates places for fish to rest, feed, and hide from predators. It also slows the river, which reduces erosion and allows small rocks to settle to the riverbed, creating areas for salmon to spawn. Finally, logs change the flow of the river, creating riffles and pools, which give salmon more varied habitat. The work will reconnect important side channel habitat as well as increase floodplain connectivity and restore habitat-forming processes that will benefit salmon. Giving young salmon access to the floodplains and wetlands will provide high-quality, year-round rearing habitat with increased food resources. The river is used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, and by steelhead trout, which is a species listed as threatened with extinction under the Act. The Yakama Nation will contribute $207,284 in a local grant from the Wells HCP Plan Species Account Fund.
Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation Grant
Awarded: $149,878
Reassessing the Lower Chewuch River
The Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation will use this grant to assess the lower 20 miles of the Chewuch River, a major tributary to the Methow River. The Chewuch River is a major spawning area for upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon and steelhead and provides migration and rearing habitat for bull trout. The project will update data from 2010 to incorporate significant changes in the river and riverbank conditions following recent wildfires, floods, and restoration projects. The assessment will include current habitat data, biological and physical modeling, and fish-use information. The data will be used to update the restoration strategy and develop a list of potential restoration and protection projects. The river is used by upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon, which is a species listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act. The lower Chewuch River is used by steelhead and bull trout, both of which are species listed as threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act. The Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation will contribute $30,000 in a federal grant.