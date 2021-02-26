OLYMPIA - The state Auditor’s Office has started notifying people they believe were impacted by the unemployment claims security breach in December.
People whose personal information may have been impacted will be sent a notice from the auditor’s office. The notices began this week for people who filed an unemployment benefits claim between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 10, 2020.
The breach involved third-party software used by the auditor’s office to transmit files. The software vendor, Accellion, was likely attacked Dec. 25. The state learned about it Jan. 12 after the company made a general announcement regarding a security breach.
The data included in the breach includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank information and place of employment. The auditor’s office previously reported personal information from about 1.3 million residents who filed for unemployment last year may have been exposed.
The auditor’s office stopped using Accellion’s services on Dec. 31 for reasons unrelated to the attack.