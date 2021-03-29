OLYMPIA - Both the Senate and House budget proposals includes $125 million to boost wildfire response in the state.
“I am very pleased both the House and Senate have put forward transformative investments to reduce wildfire risk and protect our communities,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Their budgets — which make historic investments to fight and prevent catastrophic fires — are a credit to the coalition of firefighters, public health advocates, environmentalists, forest products businesses, and others who have championed the need for urgent action to prevent the Evergreen State from turning charcoal black.”
The 2021-23 budget proposals would also help fund forest restoration and “community resilience.”
“This initial investment is a crucial step toward putting the boots on the ground and planes in the air we need to change the trajectory of our wildfire crisis,” Franz added. “But, as I have stressed and our firefighters know, a one-time infusion will not get us the long-term wildfire threat reduction and forest health results we all want — and our communities deserve.”
House Bill 1168, which would create long-term funding of $125 million every two years, has passed the House unanimously and is awaiting a hearing in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. If approved, the bill would likely bring the Global Supertanker, the world’s largest firefighter airplane, to the state’s firefighting resources. The Supertanker would be housed in Moses Lake and is already scheduled to receive upgrades from AeroTEC in the next several weeks.