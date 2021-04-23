On Thursday, Washington’s Department of Health informed the public about the overall impact vaccinations have had on the transmission of COVID-19 in the state.
Officials say population immunity is helping control transmission, but it isn’t enough to counteract risky behavior.
According to the health experts, overall population immunity was at 26.8% at the start of April. However, the estimated percentage of the population with active COVID-19 infections nearly doubled between March 1 and April 2. In addition, the state’s health division says statewide case counts and hospital admissions are increasing. As of April 8, case counts were increasing in the majority of counties, including all five of the largest counties, almost all medium-sized counties and many small counties.
As far as who’s caught up in the spread, officials say coronavirus is increasing across all ages, except people 70 and older.
Cases associated with variants of concern (disease strains that may spread faster, cause more severe illness or affect antibodies’ ability to recognize the virus) are increasing. The modeling report estimates that as of April 20, about 50-60% of all cases in the state were likely due to the B.1.1.7 variant and about 30-35% of cases were due to a combination of B.1.429, B.1.427 and P.1 variants. DOH’s latest sequencing and variants report shows a 32% statewide increase in positive tests for variants over the past week, with the largest increase detected for the P.1 variant.
“Vaccination is working, but immunity isn’t high enough yet to combat increasing disease levels. All of us, including people who are fully vaccinated, need to keep taking steps to slow the spread while we vaccinate more people,” said Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH. “Keep your social circles small and whenever you plan an activity with others, take it outside. Wear your mask every single time you're around others, indoors or outdoors. If you’ve gotten your vaccine, you still have a role to play – encourage and help people you know to get vaccinated.”