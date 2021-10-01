SEATTLE — Washington state Department of Corrections will no longer place people in custody in solitary confinement as a punishment.
The state Department of Corrections made the announcement Thursday, saying the policy has been in effect for the past two weeks after it was determined solitary confinement was not effective.
“This is indeed a historic moment in the department,” DOC Secretary Cheryl Strange said. “This is definitely a key step in becoming a human centered organization by advancing proven correctional practices and methods that support individuals in change. The science is clear on this and the science says stop doing it.”
She also said the the practice has not been effective at deterring negative behavior.
The agency collected data on the practice of isolating incarcerated people for punishment. It found that of 2,500 incidents in which people were subjected to disciplinary segregation from Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020, most — 57% — were disciplined for nonviolent infractions.
People who received disciplinary segregation on average spent from 11 to 16 days in isolation. Many had already been subjected to administrative segregation, which involves isolating a person for the safety of themselves or others, while their disciplinary hearing was pending. Most received credit for that time served in administrative segregation — which will remain in effect, officials said.
“DOC is committed to safe and humane practices, where we address violent behavior when necessary, but do not use segregation as a form of punishment,” said Sean Murphy, the department’s deputy secretary.
Gov. Jay Inslee also commented on DOC’s decision.
“Disciplinary segregation has been proven to be ineffective in our state correctional facilities and ending their practice as a form of discipline is the right thing to do,” Inslee said.