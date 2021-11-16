MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake physician’s ability to prescribe medications has been suspended by the state after the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) pinned blame on her in the overdose deaths of two patients; one in 2020 and the other in 2017.
The WMC alleges Dr. Irene Kimura practiced substandard prescribing and failed to conduct appropriate patient exams before prescribing opioids.
Kimura's practice fell below the standard of care with patients who had known substance abuse issues, which was a contributing factor in two accidental overdoses.
Dr. Kimura’s license is restricted from prescribing controlled substances pending further administrative proceedings.
In 2007, state records show the Medical Quality Assurance Commission blamed Kimura for failing to properly manage a hospitalized patient's medication, which contributed to the patient's death.
Kimura has been affiliated with Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health.