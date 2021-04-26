MOSES LAKE - The 2021-2023 capital budget proved to be fruitful in some respects; $5 million has been given to an important farming project east of Moses Lake.
At the end of last week, it was announced that seven-figure sum would help fund the North I-90 Odessa Aquifer Groundwater Replacement Project. The project would build a surface water irrigation system that would serve up to 16,000 or more across of irrigated lands from the East Low Canal to Road W NE, about 10 miles east of Moses Lake. The proposed irrigation system would include a new canal turnout infrastructure, a large-scale canal pump station, booster pump stations and about 12 miles of large diameter pipeline to provide Columbia Basin Project surface water to various farms and properties.
$15 million was given to the project from the 2018 Capital Budget. Additional funding for the project was championed by Senators Mark Schoesler and Judy Warnick as well as state representatives Tom Dent, Mary Dye, Alex Ybarra, and Joe Schmick. The project is now 30% designed and engineered. The 30% threshold means that the project is now fully qualified and can obtain federal infrastructure funding. The design will meet all the engineering standards and requirements of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The purpose of the project is to replace groundwater from declining irrigation wells in the Odessa Subarea, which will reduce the risk of economic loss to the region’s ag sector.