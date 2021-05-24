MOSES LAKE - Coordinators of Moses Lake’s Airshow are applauding the state’s health department after allowing them to have in-person attendance at next month’s event.
The Moses Lake Airshow will take place in the skies above the Grant County International Airport on June 17, 18, and 19.
Initially, attendees were only allowed to see the show from their cars, but can now witness it on foot.
Early Bird tickets are now available for purchase for vehicles and individual walk-in attendees. Tickets will remain on sale through May 26.
The aeronautical occasion will feature the following:
- USAF A-10
- US Navy EA-18G
- Two historic military aircraft
- USAF C-17
- US Army Black Daggers Parachute Team
- World Record Motorcycle Jump
June 17 will be a walk-in-only event featuring a world record motorcycle jump by Moses Lake’s Alex Harvill.
Tickets can be purchased at www.moseslakeairshow.com. The Moses Lake Airshow is in need of volunteers. If you're interested, you can apply on the airshow's website.