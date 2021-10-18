Last week, Washington's State Department of Health predicted a more prominent flu season in 2021-2022 after nominal influenza activity was seen over the same time span last year and earlier this year.
"Due to limited community transmission last season, there is a possibility for early and elevated levels of influenza activity during the 2021-2022 season. Because of this Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to strongly recommend influenza vaccination," the Department of Health stated in its October epiTrends report.
Health experts also predict that getting vaccinated against the flu could be more challenging this year.
With telecommuting there may be fewer worksite vaccination clinics. Concern about COVID-19 exposure could discourage some people from going to a healthcare facility or a pharmacy. Fewer outpatient settings may be open as telehealth options have increased, with fewer in-person visits available. Healthcare facilities may experience staffing shortages due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other challenges are the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on unemployment and income and increased time demands on working parents due to school and child care responsibilities," the state's health department wrote.
The report states management of simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care settings will likely be challenging this year.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state says reducing the impacts of both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza is an important public health objective to decrease the burden on the healthcare system and to optimize the care of individual cases.