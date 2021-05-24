OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health is holding a free webinar on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.
The webinar starts at 5 p.m. and includes some of the state’s healthcare leaders including UW Medicine’s Dr. Ben Danielson, Dr. Gretchen LaSalle with the American Academy of Family Physicians, and Dr. Larry Corey with Fred Hutch.
The panel will discuss how the vaccine works, what experts have learned in the last six months, the state’s vaccination rates, common questions about vaccines and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Registration is required to participate in the live event. To register, visit http://spr.ly/6184y1ltr.