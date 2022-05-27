OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the state.
The confirmed case is in King County. The resident is isolating at home and has not required hospitalization, according to state health officials. The adult ale had traveled internationally in the last month to a country that had reported cases.
Public health officials are working to identify others who may have been exposed. To date, nobody who was exposed is considered a possible positive case.
“Depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox might be advised to get a vaccine for monkeypox,” stated health officials stated. “Because of this, it is important to identify people who were exposed.”
Transmission of monkeypox requires close interaction with a symptomatic person.
“Despite the news of multiple cases nationwide, monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and the Washington resident who tested positive does not pose a public health risk,” stated Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah.
Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder and people usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized.