TUMWATER - The state Department of Labor & Industries has reached a settlement with Gebbers Farms following one of the largest workplace safety and health fines in state history.
Under the agreement, Brewster-based Gebbers Farms will spend more than $2 million on improving housing, quality of life, safety and access to healthcare for workers and their families, according to a press release.
Gebbers was fined more than $2 million after two inspections in 2020 found 24 “Egregious willful violations” — 12 for unsafe sleeping arrangements in temporary housing and 12 for unsafe worker transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two farmworkers also died from COVID-19 while living and working at the farm.
Gebbers was also cited for six other serious violations including not reporting a fatality.
Another investigation found the farm was not ensuring adequate social distancing by allowing workers to use both top and bottom bunks and there were no barriers in the kitchen/cooking areas,” according to L&I.
“Real, on-the-ground improvements for farmworkers and their families are a fitting way to honor the memories of the Gebbers’ workers who died,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks. “This settlement means Gebbers Farms will invest more than $2 million in changes that will improve housing, health, and safety of workers.”
Under the agreement terms, Gebbers will make about $1.4 million capital improvements to temporary worker housing and will donation $513,000 to improve access to healthcare for workers and their families. The donation will go to area hospitals, healthcare centers, emergency medical services, day care and recreational centers serving the workers and families. Gebbers will also spend $150,000 to hire a full-time safety officer for three years to oversea worker safety and health and develop and enforce Gebbers’ safety program.
As part of the agreement and in exchange for the improvements, the fine against Gebbers will be reduced to $10,000.
“Instead of possibly spending years and taxpayer resources in court to potentially collect fines, this settlement means the company will put significant money where it will help the most: improving health, safety, and quality of life for farmworkers and their families,” Sacks added.