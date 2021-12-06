OLYMPIA - Beginning Jan. 1, restaurants in Washington will no longer automatically include single-use food service items like utensils, condiments and straws with food orders.
The change is part of a new state law that restricts the use of those items by restaurants, cafeterias and other food service providers. The law also prohibits packaged bundles of single-use items in order to reduce waste and litter, according to the state Department of Ecology.
Customers can still request individual items if needed.
Single-use food service items covered by the new requirements include utensils; cocktail picks, splash sticks and stirrers; straws; condiment packets, sachets or sauce cups; and cold cup lids except those provide at drive-thru windows or events with over 2,500 people.
“Automatically including disposable silverware, straws and condiments with every order creates a huge amount of waste, much of which ends up littering our roads and damaging our environment,” said Laurie Davies, among of the Solid Waste program for Ecology. “This law nudges people to help reduce unnecessary waste.”
Ecology says nearly one trillion single-use food service products are disposed of each year in the U.S. The items are also a major contaminant in the state’s recycling system and decrease the value of recycled materials.
The new law was approved by lawmakers 2021 as part of a waste reduction legislative package.