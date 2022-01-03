ELLENSBURG - In the ensuring days after a KING 5 report exposed an Ellensburg doctor who allegedly wrote COVID-19 vaccination and mask exemptions for profit, that same doctor is now facing a hefty fine from the state. Dr. Anna Elperin, owner of Awake Health in Ellensburg, has been fined $30,000 by the state’s Labor and Industries Department for failure to require employees and patients to wear masks. L&I Spokesperson Matt Ross told KING 5 that inspectors observed multiple violations at the clinic after the story aired.
“It started from the front door, with no sign or information stating that masks are required – which is something that businesses are required to have posted at this time,” Ross said. “We also saw delivery folks coming and going with no masks on. We saw patients entering and leaving with no masks on. We saw multiple employees on site in the front of the business with no masks on.”
Washington state requires everyone five and older, regardless of COVID vaccination status, to wear masks indoors in public settings and at outdoor events with 500 or more in attendance.
KING 5 reports that Elperin was fined $3,000 by the state in September for face mask violations involving her staff and patients as well as lack of temperature checks and barriers at the front desk. Ross told KING 5 that Elperin has not paid her September fine or appealed it. She reportedly has until Jan. 18 to pay it.
Last week, the state’s Department of Health (DOH) barred Elperin from issuing COVID-19 mask and vaccine exemptions after the KING 5 report aired.
KING 5 reports that Elperin has not been discrete about defying state-issued health mandates.
“I personally don’t feel that masks are protecting or helping me in any way, shape or form. In fact, they increase my anxiety,” Elperin said during a Nov. 12 interview with reporters. “If my staff would like to wear a mask, they certainly can. If they would like not to wear a mask, they do not have to do it. It is not my job to police others,” she explained, according to KING 5.
The state is currently investigating Elperin on two COVID-related complaints.