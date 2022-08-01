VANTAGE — State mobilization has been approved for the wind-driven wildfire burning west of Vantage.
The fire remains estimated at about 5,000 acres, although that number is expected to grow, according to fire officials.
Level 2 evacuations are in place for the town of Vantage. About 40 homes, windmill towers and infrastructure are threatened. The Vantage Highway remains closed between Ellensburg and Vantage.
State patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state mobilization Monday afternoon at the request of Kittitas County Fire District 4 to bring in additional resources.
The fire was first reported at about 1 p.m., burning along the Vantage highway.