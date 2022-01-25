Republican State Senator Mark Schoesler of Ritzville is calling on the public to participate in the Washington State Board of Health’s survey inquiring about whether coronavirus vaccines should be a requirement for children to attend school in Washington state.
“I’m concerned that parents and caregivers may not know about the chance to offer their input on this important issue affecting students,” said Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “Whether they support or oppose a vaccine requirement for kids to be allowed to enter school, it’s really important to take part in this survey and let the state know what they think of this idea.”
“Many parents and others in my district feel strongly about this issue,” said Schoesler. “This survey gives them a chance to be heard by the state agency that will make the ultimate decision.”
The survey seeks input from the public on behalf of a technical advisory group that was formed specifically to consider requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for children to attend school in the state. The technical advisory group, which includes stakeholders in education, health and the public, will meet to consider whether to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required vaccines for children and teens to attend school.
The survey, which seeks responses from parents and caregivers, features five questions:
• Would adding COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement for school entry make you more likely or less likely to get your child vaccinated?
• How burdensome would an additional immunization requirement for school entry be for you and your family?
• What are some of the burdens you face to getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19?
• What are some of the benefits you see to vaccination? Do the possible benefits of vaccinating your child against COVID-19 reduce the impact of identified burdens of obtaining the vaccine?
• Do you believe adding COVID-19 vaccine as an immunization requirement for school entry is reasonable? Why or why not?
You can participate in that survey by clicking here