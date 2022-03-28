A medical hub for horses is expected to open its doors on May 21. Founded in 2020, the Central Washington Equine Hospital has operated mostly as a traveling clinic and will primarily do so until its grand opening date.
Founded by Dr. Joey Bergvin, the Central Washington Equine Hospital’s owner, the facility is 12,000 square feet in size. The hospital will house three extra-large exam rooms, a full indoor lameness pad, operating room, six-stall intensive care unit, and more.
Central Washington Equine Hospital will be a full service equine exclusive veterinary clinic specializing in equine sports medicine, general practice and advanced podiatry service.
The hospital is situated off Lakeshore Way behind the Carl's Jr. near exit 109. Founded in February 2020, Central Washington Equine Hospital currently offers ambulatory-services and has a temporary location in Ellensburg where it can see animals on a per-appointment basis, but that will change once the hospital opens.