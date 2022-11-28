OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health will continue to offer free COVID-19 at-home tests through the end of the year despite the end of federal testing program funding.
Washington residents can order up to 10 at-home kits per month through the state program. The kits are delivered free of charge.
“With upper respiratory season at a high peak, at-home tests offer a way for individuals to check their COVID status without needing to access the healthcare system,” state health officials stated.
Free tests can be ordered at www.sayyescovidhometest.org. The free test program was started in January and more than 12.5 million test kits have been distributed.
“Testing is one of the key ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, along with staying current on vaccines, wearing a well-fitted mask in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor settings, frequent handwashing, and staying home when sick,” officials added. “These precautions are especially important now because hospitals and emergency rooms are operating at a higher than usual capacity due to the surge in respiratory viruses. Consider taking a COVID-19 test prior to a gathering, especially if you are getting together with people who are older, immunocompromised, or at risk for severe disease.”