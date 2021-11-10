OLYMPIA - Thursday marks one of the last free days at Washington State Parks this year.
Veterans Day is designated a free day at state parks to honor those who served in the armed forces. The final free day in 2021 is Nov. 26.
Visitors on designated free days do not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle. 2011 Legislation that created the Discover Pass allowed for State Parks to pick up to 12 free days each year.
State Parks this week also announced free days in 2022.
Next year, the Discover Pass free days are:
- Saturday, Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day
- Monday, Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Day
- Wednesday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday
- Saturday, March 19 — Washington State Parks’ birthday
- Friday, April 22 — Earth Day
- Saturday, June 11 — National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday June, 12 — Free Fishing Weekend
- Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth
- Saturday, Sept. 24 — National Public Lands Day
- Monday, Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day
- Friday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 25 — Native American Heritage Day
Billy Frank Jr’s birthday, Juneteenth and World Mental Health Day will replace the previously recognized springtime day, National Trails Day and National Park Service birthday.
These free day additional provide a renewed opportunity for all Washingtonians to reflect on the cultures and heritages that make our public lands so special,” stated Dr. John Scott, diversity, equity and inclusion director for State Parks. “It’s also a reflection of the state’s continued progress and commitment toward creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive experience for all who recreate in Washington’s great outdoors.”