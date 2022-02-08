OLYMPIA - More than 1 million COVID-19 rapid tests are available as the state has reopened its online portal to order the free tests.
About 1.45 million tests are available through the website, which will serve about 290,000 households, according to the state Department of Health.
Washington residents can order the test kits at www.sayyescovidhometest.org. The tests are delivered at no cost while supplies last.
This is the third time the state has made tests available online. The state first opened the portal on Jan. 21, with all 1.4 million tests claimed within eight hours.
Tests are expected to arrive within a few days of the order being processed.