OLYMPIA - A group of Republican state lawmakers are urging Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider the mandate requiring masks for all students across the state this fall.
Several members of the Washington State House Republican Caucus, led by Rep. Joe Schmick of Colfax, are urging Inslee to give more weight to local control and parental input.
“Local school boards, with ample input from parents, should partner with local health departments in making these types of decisions,” Schmick stated. “They are able to make the best decisions based on the numbers they’re seeing in their areas while taking into account the priorities of each community. The one-size-fits-all approach that we’re seeing emanating from Olympia does not fit the needs and desires of all school districts, especially those in smaller communities like Endicott and Garfield.”
Reps. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, both signed the letter to Inslee.
“Masks take away from students being able to learn effectively, especially when it comes to younger students learning to read,” state lawmakers stated in the letter. “Teachers use their mouths to show how to make the sounds of different combinations of letters, which students then repeat. The exercise of ‘sounding it out’ is vital and unlocks a world of words and knowledge. Make interrupt learning, speech and language development, and can also further isolate students who are already struggling.”