OKANOGAN - The Omak-Okanogan Chronicle reports that the state has revoked the nursing license of an Okanogan man over allegations that he murdered his girlfriend last month.
According to the newspaper, the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission suspended the license of Roy Parker Rasmussen, a registered nurse, pending any further legal action.
70-year-old Rasmussen was charged on April 16 in an Okanogan County Superior Court with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Siri Carina Zosel. Rasmussen’s bail has been set at $1.5 million.
Even if he managed to make bail, the commission says Rasmussen would not be able to work as a nurse in Washington until the charges against him are resolved. Rasmussen has been a registered nurse for at least the last 20 years according to the commission.
The Chronicle reports that Rasmussen entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment on April 25. Two days later, the newspaper wrote that Prosecutor Albert Lin filed an affidavit of prejudice against Judge Henry Rawson and requested the Rasmussen case be heard by a different judge. A readiness hearing is set for May 31 and Rawson is scheduled to hear the matter then, according to the publication.