OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Natural Resources are seeking public input on the use of electric-assist bicycles on state lands.
“E-bikes are increasingly popular in Washington state and across the country. Public input and research on best practices will guide how we manage e-biking on state-managed lands while protecting wildlife, habitat, cultural, and trial resources,” said Heide Andersen, WDFW recreation planner.
Currently, DNR and WDFW allow e-biking on roads and trials that are open to motorized vehicles.
The public is invited to two virtual meetings: Thursday, May 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, May 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available at www.wdfw.wa.gov/ebikes. An online survey is also available on the website.
The two state agencies will report findings from the public input process to the state Legislature by Sept. 30 to help inform future processes for decision making on the use of e-bikes on state managed lands.