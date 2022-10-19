A Washington state senator out of Ritzville says it'll only get more expensive to live in Washington come January thanks to a Democratic bill set to take effect on the first day of 2023.
Republican State Senator Mark Schoesler says Senate Bill 5126, also known as the Carbon Commitment Act, is to blame for the imminent surge in gas prices statewide at the start of 2023.
The bill targets Washington businesses that output large amounts of greenhouse gasses. SB 5126 establishes a comprehensive, market-based program to reduce carbon pollution and achieve the greenhouse gas limits set in state law. According to the Department of Ecology, the program sets a limit, or cap, on overall carbon emissions in the state and requires businesses to obtain allowances equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions. These allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by Ecology, or bought and sold on a secondary market (just like stocks and bonds).
The cap will be reduced over time to ensure Washington achieves its 2030, 2040, and 2050 emissions-reduction commitments, which means the state will issue fewer emissions allowances each year.
It's believed that businesses that distribute fuel, the cost of the allowances would add up fast.
"I know some of you hope to see gas prices drop closer to $4 per gallon someday," Schoesler stated. "Unfortunately, thanks to the recent 'cap-and-trade' law (Senate Bill 5126), passed by the Legislature's Democrat majority at Gov. Inslee's request, gas prices in Washington will be going up again."
Schoesler cited a report released by the Washington Policy Center to fortify his assessment.
According to the report, gas prices are expected to rise by 56 cents per gallon on January 1 and will be culpable for adding an additional 80 cents per gallon of gas in 2030.
The bill will bolster the cost of diesel by 97 cents per gallon by 2030.