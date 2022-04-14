OLYMPIA - A Walla Walla-area man who used to be a practicing nurse in Moses Lake is without his medical license today after the state suspended it on Thursday.
According to court records, Todd Dressler of College Place was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail on March 10, 2021.
A little over a year ago, Dressler was charged and still faces charges that include three separate counts of indecent liberties, one count of incest in the second degree, one count of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree incest.
Based on court records, Dressler was released after posting bail shortly after his arrest. Dressler’s trial also appears to be continuously postponed with no reset trial date with the next readiness hearing set for July 11, 2022.
The state says Dressler cannot practice nursing in Washington until charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.
The Department of Health believes Dressler violated several codes of conduct that impact the health, safety and welfare of the public. Dressler could be subject to further disciplinary action from the Department of Health.