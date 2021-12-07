MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake chiropractor has had his license suspended for at least 42 months for unprofessional conduct and sexual misconduct, according to the state Department of Health.
Richard L. Ribellia, listed as the owner of Family Lifestyle Chiropractic, cannot petition for reinstatement until he complies with a number of terms outlined by the state’s Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission, including completing an ethics course, a psycho-sexual evaluation, passing the special purpose examination for chiropractic, paying a $5,000 fine and pass a commission examination.
If Ribellia’s license is reinstated after 42 months, he would remain under probation for another five years. During that time, he is required to notify patients of his past sexual misconduct and must have a commission approved female chaperone present during treatment of all female patients.
Charges state that Ribellia asked several of his female patients to disrobe for treatment when disrobing was not required, including exposing patients breasts during scoliosis exam, which the state says is never required for that type of exam. The state says Ribellia would also conduct a “nipple height examination.”
“There is never a need to expose a female patient’s breasts to conduct a scoliosis examination. Neither is there any need to conduct a nipple height examination,” the commission stated. “(Ribellia) exposed the greats of his female patients without permission, explanation, or medical necessity. This created emotional harm and embarrassment to his patients. In addition, (Ribellia) touched on or near the genital areas of his patients without permission or explanation to his patients.”
The Washington State Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission also reported Ribellia inappropriately touched the patient's breasts and genitalia while performing treatments. Ribellia also required his employees to come in for free chiropractic treatment when they were ill instead of allowing them to take sick leave, according to Department of Health records.
The state commission ruled nine former female patients to be credible in their testimony during a July hearing. Two of the former patients were minors at the time.