A Walla Walla-area man who used to be a practicing nurse in Moses Lake is without his medical license today after the state suspended it on Thursday, according to KAPP-KVEW TV.
According to court records, Todd Dressler of College Place was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail on March 10, 2021. A little over a year ago, Dressler was charged and still faces charges that include three separate counts of indecent liberties, one count of incest in the second degree, one count of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree incest.
Based on court records, Dressler was released after posting bail shortly after his arrest. Dressler’s trial also appears to be continuously postponed with no reset trial date; the next readiness hearing set for July 11, 2022.
As a result of the suspension, Dressler isn’t able to practice nursing for the time being and depending on the outcome of future legal proceedings. KAPP-KVEW reports that Dressler sexually assaulted a minor on August 17, 2020.
The Department of Health believes Dressler violated several codes of conduct that impact the health, safety, and welfare of the public. The news outlet reports tf he opts not to defend himself against the charges, Dressler will be subject to further disciplinary action from the DOH.