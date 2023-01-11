The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin a series of aerial captures of bighorn sheep, mule deer and mountain goats in Okanogan, Chelan, and Kittitas counties. The endeavor will begin in mid-January and will last through March.
All wildlife captured will be fitted with GPS collars and will then be released. Data from the collars will document survival habits, migration patterns and habitat selection.
Disease, habitat loss, and disturbance threaten ungulate populations, but their impacts are difficult to quantify without reliable scientific data and monitoring.
“Fitting ungulates with radio collars gives us an incredible dataset to help inform our management,” said Kyle Garrison, WDFW ungulate section manager. “GPS data allows us to study the impacts of a disease, like pneumonia in bighorn sheep, and ultimately help to identify management solutions. The data also helps us learn how animals use a landscape, which informs habitat conservation efforts that are key to long-term population viability.”
The monitoring project will last four years.
Monitoring will last for approximately four years and objectives will vary depending on species and location. Efforts in the Umtanum/Selah Butte and Cleman Mountain bighorn sheep herds will support continued research focused on understanding and eradicating pneumonia from these populations. Bighorn sheep in the Manson, Sinlahekin, and Mount Hull herds will be fitted with radio collars to better understand survival and seasonal home range. Data gathered from the Mount Hull herd will also be used to document connectivity between adjacent bighorn sheep populations.
Mule deer monitoring in Klickitat County will focus on habitat use prior to development, while work in eastern Okanogan County will provide information on seasonal home range and define migration corridors.
Biologists will also capture and release mountain goats throughout the Lake Chelan area to deploy radio collars that will gather much-needed information on adult survival and seasonal home range use while providing data for ongoing population monitoring.
