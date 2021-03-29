Washington’s Utilities and Transportation Commission has ok’d $40 million in energy assistance relief for people who having financial hardships related to the pandemic.
Spokane-based Avista Utilities will get $6.5 million of that total sum. The commission says customers are eligible for aid if they earn less than 200% of the federal poverty threshold.
Each customer can get up to $2,500 per year in utility bill subsidies. The commission added that customers who have previously received energy assistance could get a grant to forgive past balances due, up to a $2,500 annual limit.
Anyone who hasn’t received an energy grant can reach out to their utility company for help.
Other utility companies offering customers assistance through this relief fund are: Cascade Natural Gas, Puget Sound Energy, and Pacificorp.