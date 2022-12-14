OLYMPIA — The Washington State Transportation Commission will recommend replacing the state gas tax with a pay-per-mile charge.
The commission will make the recommendation to state lawmakers after approving the “Road Usage Charge” recommendation on Tuesday. Under the recommendation, drivers would pay 2.5 cents for every mile driven on publicly-funded roads.
The commission will recommend, starting in 2025, drivers can voluntarily participate in the program, as long as they own a vehicle that gets better than 25 miles per gallon. In 2027, all 2028 model vehicles would be required to participate. Electric vehicle owners would qualify for refunds on licensing fees.
The program would require drivers to either make payments by having their odometers checked annually, or having mileage tracked using a GPS device.
Washington drivers currently pay 49 cents per gallon in gas tax.