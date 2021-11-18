PULLMAN – State troopers are stepping up patrols Nov. 18 through Nov. 28 as WSU students and fans travel across the state for the Thanksgiving holiday break and Apple Cup football game in Seattle.
Troopers in Adams, Grant, Kittitas, Spokane and Whitman counties will be focusing on speeding, including driving too fast for conditions, and distracted and impaired driving during the emphasis patrols.
Drivers can expect to see extra troopers on state Route 26 and 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.
“Students traveling across the state should make sure to prepare their vehicles for winter travel conditions,” state troopers stated. “A small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares are a good idea. We appreciate everyone’s help and diligence to ensure that we have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving this year.”
Current road and weather conditions for state highways can be found at www.wsdot.wa.gov or on the WSDOT mobile app.