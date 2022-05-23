EASTON - In a follow up conversation with Washington State Troopers, further investigation has lead to suspicion of the cause of a crash that took the life of a 33-year-old Spanaway woman on May 11, 2022.
State Patrol officials say at about 6:39 p.m., the woman was going west on I-90 just north of Easton when she left the road to the right, hit a cement barrier, went back into the lanes of travel and rolled across all lanes of travel ejecting the driver. Troopers say the woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The woman was declared dead at the scene of the collision.
As for her 7-year-old son who was wearing his seatbelt in the back seat, he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers say the young boy was expected to make a full recovery.
Troopers suspect distracted driving was a cause based on the trajectory of the impact with the roadside cement barrier. Based on video footage provided to investigators, authorities say there was no attempt to correct or overcorrect away from the barrier. According to video, the car appears to drift slowly onto the shoulder and careens directly into the barrier, resulting in the vehicle rolling four times.
The investigation into confirming the cause continues.