Effective Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Pacific North West Tobacco Shop in Wenatchee will not be allowed to sell tobacco and vape products.
The state announced the news on Tuesday. The state's Liquor and Cannabis Board issued a state announcing the suspension of the store's license endorsements permitting it to sell tobacco and vape products after a number of documented violations occurred between 2020 and 2022.
Violation history:
- 11/09/2022: Sale of Tobacco and/or a Vapor Product to a person under age 21
- Violation of Stipulated Settlement Agreement
- 04/01/2021: Sale of Tobacco and/or a Vapor Product to a person under age 21
- 09/23/2020: Sale of Alcohol through drive-through Window
- 09/09/2020: Sale of Tobacco and/or a Vapor Product to a person under age 21
- 08/05/2020: Sale of Tobacco and/or a Vapor Product to a person under age 21
- 06/22/2020: Sale of Tobacco and/or a Vapor Product to a person under age 21
The store's tobacco and vape endorsements will be suspended for 180 days, but it should be able to still sell beer and wine. The Liquor and Cannabis Board will also be seeking permanent revocation of the store's license during its suspension.
Pacific North West Tobacco Shop is located in the 300 block of Ferry Street.