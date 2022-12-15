FRANKLIN COUNTY — The first outbreak of bird flu in a large commercial flock in Washington state has been reported in Franklin County.
The large operation reported high numbers of sudden deaths in their chickens in a single barn at one of their farms last week, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness, prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.
State officials quarantined the affected premises to prevent the spread of the disease. WSDA officials say chickens are being humanely killed and poultry products from the flock will not enter the food supply system. The bird flu outbreak is affecting thousands of birds in the flock.
The WSDA has reported bird flu in 36 small or medium-sized backyard flocks this year. The Franklin County outbreak is the first commercial flock outbreak in the state.
“The ongoing detections of avian influenza in our domestic flocks, commercial flocks and wild birds are incredibly unfortunate,” stated Dr. Dana Dobbs, WSDA Avian Health Program lead and Commercial Flock liaison. “No matter the type or size of an operation, the losses are devastating for everyone.”