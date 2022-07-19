CHELAN — The Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan has remained active during the day Tuesday as crews work to get the blaze contained.
The fire, sparked Monday afternoon about five miles southwest of Chelan, is currently listed at about 1,200 acres and is 30 percent contained, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
“With dozer lines in place on both flanks, two hand crews and other resources on the ground, and sizable air assets being deployed, we are working and to get this fire contained,” DNR officials stated.
As of the latest update, Level 3 evacuations remain for Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road. A Level 1 evacuation is also in place for the surrounding area. A live evacuation map can be found here: https://bit.ly/3ish5Cb