OTHELLO - Spokane Teachers Credit Union has closed a couple of its local branches due to staffing shortages caused by the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.
“Maintaining that balance through the pandemic, particularly during the omicron variant, has meant periodic adjustments to staffing levels,” a news release stated.
Ritzville has been drive-thru only and the Othello branch is completely closed until Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Coronavirus cases in Adams County have increased exponentially over the last two weeks.