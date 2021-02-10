EPHRATA - The rate of COVID infections appears to be on a steady downswing in Grant, Chelan, and Douglas counties.
The decline in Chelan and Douglas counties appears to be more pronounced, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. On Wednesday, the health district released its most recent thermograph.
The data shows that, as of this week, the case rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 people fell from 323 per 100,000 the week prior to 250 per 100,000 this week; sharp week-over-week declines have been seen in the two-county area over the last several weeks.
Veronica Farias of the Chelan Douglas Health District says less people are getting tested and the positivity rate is declining as well; it’s an indication of a true decline.
Less people getting tested means less people getting sick.
In Grant County, the COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people is at 451 as of Tuesday. The latest figure is a noticeable decline from the 741 infections per 100,000 three weeks ago.
The Grant County Health District echoed its counterpart’s assessment as to why a decline in cases can be seen. However, neither district was able to disclose whether the region encompassing Okanogan, Grant, Douglas, and Chelan counties will be able to advance to Phase 2 next week; the state will answer that questions by the end of this week.