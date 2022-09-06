SPOKANE — A Stevens County man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for seeking sex with a child.
James Drew Bradley, 65, pleaded guilty in in May U.S. District Court to attempted online enticement of a minor. He was sentenced last week to prison, followed by a lifetime of federal supervision. The judge also imposed a $55,000 fine.
According to court records, the FBI and Spokane police opened separate investigations into Bradley, who was soliciting sex from both adult women and minor girls. The FBI’s investigation began in 2019 when Bradley asked a woman to find a 12-year-old girl for sex. He also offered $1,000 to the woman if she was able to find a child for Bradley.
The woman instead reported Bradley to police. An undercover officer took over phone communications with Bradley as he again requested sex with an underage girl and asked for child pornography.
Federal prosecutors say Bradley set up an in-person encounter and booked a hotel room. He agreed to meet with the woman and a girl at a restaurant and instead was arrested by police. Inside in vehicle, officers recovered vacuum-sealed packs containing a large amount of cash. In a nearby hotel room, police found lubricant, condoms and sex toys, according to court records.
“After understanding the details of Mr. Bradley’s plan, it is clear prison is where he belongs,” stated Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Had it not been for the courage of a member of the public who provided a crucial tip in this case, Bradley’s pursuit of a child to victimize most surely would have continued.”