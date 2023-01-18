STEVENS COUNTY — A Stevens County restaurant has been fined $10,000 in a multi-year investigation into “illegal, unreported, unregulated and misbranding” of fish served at the restaurant.
The case was filed by the state Attorney General’s Public Lands and Conservation Division in the summer of 2022 against TJ’s Bar and Grill. The business was convicted on Tuesday of first-degree unlawful fish catch accounting and ordered to pay $10,000 in fines. Charges against the restaurant owner were dropped as part of a plea deal.
The multi-year investigation by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife showed the restaurant commercially sold salmon that had been recreationally caught in Canada during the summer of 2019. The restaurant owner made several fishing trips across the border, bringing fish back to be served at the restaurant without necessary permits, paperwork or commercial licenses, according to WDFW, which added buying and selling fish and wildlife is highly regulated.
“WDFW Police are looking out for the public’s interest in these cases to protect both the resource and the consumers,” stated Brad Rhoden, WDFW Statewide Investigative Unit captain. “These investigations are conducted, and cases built, to ensure consumer confidence, resource conservation, and public safety.”
WDFW says its investigation revealed similar violations dating back to 2011 but only violations that occurred in 2019 were eligible for prosecution. The investigation reportedly showed the restaurant brought in as much as $10,000 in revenue from April to September in 2019 by selling meals that included the recreationally caught fish.
WDFW has provided the restaurant with the necessary requirements to improve signage regarding fish meals. By law, a business selling fish to a consumer is required to state the species of salmon and whether the fish was farmed or wild caught.