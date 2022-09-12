INDEX — US 2 over Stevens Pass will likely remain closed through Monday as Level 3 evacuations remain for the Bolt Creek Fire burning north of Skykomish.
The fire has burned more than 7,600 acres and is two percent contained since starting Saturday morning. One outbuilding has been destroyed.
Incident command says the fire has remained north of Highway 2, where crews are working structure protection. Fallen trees and rocks have been creating hazards along Highway 2, which remains closed east of the town of Index to the town of Skyhomish.
Level 3 evacuations are in place for Index; Level 2 between Index and Zeke’s Drive-in and Level 1 to Gold Bar. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported that only about 50 percent of the people asked to evacuate have followed ordered.
Stevens Pass has been closed since Saturday.