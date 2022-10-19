In an interview with KING 5, Carlin Taylor, the aunt of the road rage shooting victim who was killed on Stevens Pass, says her niece was returning home from Leavenworth after a fun weekend with friends.
Taylor says her 24-year-old niece, Raelyn Davis was en route to her Everett home on Saturday, October 15 after attending Oktoberfest in Leavenworth the night before. Davis had also spent time doing some gift shopping for Christmas in the Bavarian-themed town.
"She said she was having a great time," Carlin told KING 5. "She said, 'I got you a gift and I'm on my way home. I'm coming home.'"
At around 7:50 p.m., Davis was shot and killed during what State Troopers described as a road rage incident at milepost 63, just east of Stevens Pass Ski Resort. Authorities say Raelyn was shot dead after a bullet traveled through her back window of the vehicle she was riding passenger in. The shooter was believed to be traveling in a dark-colored Subaru.
"There's gotta be somebody who has seen something. There's gotta be somebody out there that knows," Raelyn's aunt, Carlin Taylor, told KING 5.
Washington State Troopers are asking anyone who was driving between Monroe and Leavenworth via US 2 to check their dash cam footage for the incident.