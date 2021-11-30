LEAVENWORTH - Stevens Pass Ski Resort was hoping to kick off the ski season on Dec. 3, but that doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. On Monday, the ski resort announced that it would be pushing back its opening date, but did not specify a timeline.
“We will be pushing back our target opening day -- we need some colder temps and snow from Mother Nature."
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Spokane say the Atmospheric River have pushed snow levels to around 10,000 feet, which is higher than most of the peaks in the Cascade Mountain Range.
Reportedly, Mission Ridge managed to make snow, but conditions were challenging during its opening days last weekend.
The Summit at Snoqualmie plans to open on Jan. 2, 2022.
Snow is forecast to fall semi-consistently starting this weekend in the Cascade Mountain Range; consistent and significant snow accumulations are predicted to occur in the middle of December.