STEVENS PASS - Washington State Department of Transportation crews are shutting down US 2 over Stevens Pass early Tuesday morning for avalanche control work.
Stevens Pass will be closed starting at 4 a.m. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58.5 at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped the summit of the pass, according to WSDOT.
Avalanche work typically takes from 30 minutes to two hours to complete.
WSDOT will provide updates if an extended closure is required.
Stevens Pass could see up to two feet of snow by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.