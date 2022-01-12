LEAVENWORTH - The heavy rains both hindered and helped state transportation crews during their herculean efforts clear a path on one of Washington’s most traveled highways.
The WSDOT says the rain melted snow and ice that had overtaken Stevens Pass, making it avalanche-prone. Though, the rain did induce some snow slides making for dicey working conditions for some crew members.
With weather permitting and barring any incredible circumstances, WSDOT says its confident it can reopen US 2/Stevens Pass at 10 a.m. on Thursday. WSDOT says it wants to wait until daylight on Thursday to reopen the pass because of migrating wildlife that has been unable to trek through natural areas efficiently due to the deep snow. Stevens Pass closed on Jan. 6 during a historic snow storm that unleashed a deluge of record-breaking snow fall into Friday. Snoqualmie Pass closed on Jan. 6 as well, but reopened on Sunday evening.