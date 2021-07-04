EAST WENATCHEE - The now 1,600-acre Batterman Road Fire burning northeast of East Wenatchee has wrapped itself around Rock Island Grade and is making a run further east into the Palisades.
Douglas County Chief Deputy Steve Groseclose says the uncontrolled fire could end up in the Douglas Creek area of the Palisades by tomorrow.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for homes along Rock Island Grade Road and emergency crews are getting ready to issue a level 1 evacuation alert for the Palisades.
State mobilization resources have been summoned to help on the fire.
A slew of air resources are attacking the fire above the south end of Batterman Road, the most active flank of the fire.
So far, no homes have been lost despite the fire’s close proximity to some.