OTHELLO — A juvenile was arrested Monday morning after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle on Friday in the Othello area.
Deputies were on patrol on Friday in the Othello area when their Axon license plate reader alerted to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, had been reported stolen in Moses Lake.
A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned onto Cypress Road. The sheriff’s office says a deputy approached the vehicle as it was parked and the driver exited and ran off.
Deputies were able to identify the driver as a juvenile from Moses Lake who now lives in Othello.
A search warrant was obtained for the stolen vehicle and deputies recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun reported stolen out of Spokane, according to the sheriff’s office.
The juvenile suspect was taken into custody Monday morning at an Adams County residence. The suspect was booked into Martin Hall juvenile detention for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and other undisclosed charges.