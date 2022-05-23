EAST WENATCHEE — Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of property stolen from construction sites in multiple counties was recovered Friday in East Wenatchee.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Friday in the 100 block of North Keller Street after learning of widespread theft occurring at construction sites in Chelan, Leavenworth, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Rock Island going back to January.
Detectives began compiling clues from construction contractors and law enforcement that had taken the initial theft reports, indicating the suspect was driving a dually-style pickup truck, according to the task force.
A witness had contacted a Hispanic male with a similar truck at a job site in the Sunnyslope area. The pickup truck was stuck in a ditch and the witness wrote down the license plate number.
The task force began surveillance on the truck and the home on Keller Street and applied for a search warrant. Investigators also learned the truck and a trailer were both reported stolen out of Quincy. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody. The name of the suspect was not released.
During Friday’s search of the Keller Street property, investigators found property stolen in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Franklin counties, including 12 heat pumps, thousands of dollars’ worth of lumber, flooring, siding, window packages and numerous appliances. Three stolen trailers were also seized, as well as a large amount of stolen alcohol. Some of the property was returned to the owners, while professional movers were brought in to load up the unclaimed property and store the property.
“At this time it is believed that over 15-20 stolen property cases were closed as a result of this operation,” the task force stated. “This is believed to be one of the biggest caches of stolen property law enforcement in our area has ever come across.”
The task force is asking the community for help in returning the stolen property to its owners. Anyone with a construction site that was burglarized is asked to call 509-664-2310.