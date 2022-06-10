MOSES LAKE — A man was arrested and released after dozens of stolen tractor weights and a hay probe were recovered this week.
A Grant County Sheriff’s Office INET sergeant was contacted on June 3 by an employee at Moses Lake Iron and Metal after an older Toyota truck pulled up and had several John Deere tractor weights in the back. The employees recognized the driver as Noa Mata, who had previously sold scrap metal at the business, according to the sheriff’s office.
Based on the amount of circle wire and tractor weight thefts recently, employees realized the items were likely stolen.
Mata reportedly left the business without speaking to anyone. Employees reportedly followed the man west on Broadway Avenue and onto the highway. Deputies responded and conducted a traffic stop.
Deputies say Mata could not account for the tractor weights. He agreed to give the weights back but instead, deputies seized the pickup truck. Mata was also taken into custody and released on a charge of second-degree trafficking in stolen property.
A search warrant was served on the truck on Wednesday and 39 tractor weights and the stolen hay probe were recovered. Deputies also found a small amount of methamphetamine in the truck.
The owner of the stolen tractor weights was notified and was able to identify 28 of the weights.